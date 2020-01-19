ValuEngine Downgrades Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:FBSS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.60. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944. Fauquier Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Fauquier Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBSS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Fauquier Bankshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

