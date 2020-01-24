ValuEngine Downgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.82.

NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 351,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.32.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 307,818 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ferroglobe by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

