ValuEngine Downgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Sell

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FITB. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

FITB opened at $28.45 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,106 shares of company stock worth $1,431,822. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $16,751,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

