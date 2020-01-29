ValuEngine Downgrades First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Northwest BanCorp has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Laurence J. Hueth sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $51,714.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,211 shares of company stock worth $230,905 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in First Northwest BanCorp during the third quarter worth $198,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest BanCorp during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest BanCorp during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in First Northwest BanCorp during the second quarter valued at $309,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.