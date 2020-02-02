ValuEngine Downgrades Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Strong Sell

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $16.92 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $335,553.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

