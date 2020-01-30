ValuEngine Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Hold

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

NASDAQ NERV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 181,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $309.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.67. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 774.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

