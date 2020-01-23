ValuEngine Downgrades Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) to Sell

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $253.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.61. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 57,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 222.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 31.84% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

