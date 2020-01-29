ValuEngine Downgrades RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RNR. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised RenaissanceRe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.33.

NYSE RNR opened at $189.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $201.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.55.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.83%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

