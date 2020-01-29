ValuEngine Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,433,000 after acquiring an additional 158,081 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,526 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

