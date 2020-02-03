ValuEngine Lowers AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Sell

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.18. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

