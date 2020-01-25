ValuEngine Lowers Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AKBTY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 1,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,624. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.59. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

