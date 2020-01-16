ValuEngine Lowers Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ARDS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,569. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.54). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

