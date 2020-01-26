ValuEngine Lowers Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) to Sell

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

AHH stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $42.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

