ValuEngine Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,591,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,717,000 after buying an additional 2,684,312 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,270.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 785,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 112.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

