ValuEngine Lowers CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to Sell

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CDK Global by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 492,144 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CDK Global by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,327 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,195,000 after acquiring an additional 680,644 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

