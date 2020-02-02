ValuEngine Lowers Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 144,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,667. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1,637.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 15.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 32.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

