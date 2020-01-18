ValuEngine Lowers CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CPS Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 2,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,052. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.01% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

