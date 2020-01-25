ValuEngine Lowers Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) to Sell

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Dare Bioscience stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Dare Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dare Bioscience accounts for approximately 0.0% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned about 0.30% of Dare Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.