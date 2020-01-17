ValuEngine Lowers Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) to Sell

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $56.78.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.90 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

