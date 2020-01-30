ValuEngine Lowers Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) to Buy

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $412.72 million, a PE ratio of 245.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fossil Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $61,987.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 525,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fossil Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,091 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fossil Group by 523.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,551 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fossil Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,811,086 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $78,327,000 after acquiring an additional 127,049 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

