ValuEngine Lowers Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOXF. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,738,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,736,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

