ValuEngine Lowers HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) to Hold

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

HCHC stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. HC2 has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.78 million. HC2 had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. On average, analysts expect that HC2 will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Equitec Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 987,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 794.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 288,171 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 221,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 71,159 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

