ValuEngine Lowers Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $204.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.02. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 63.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.