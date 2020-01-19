ValuEngine Lowers IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ IROQ traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. IF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.41.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of IF Bancorp worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

