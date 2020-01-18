ValuEngine Lowers IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 587,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.95.

About IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.