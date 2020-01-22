ValuEngine Lowers iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:IGSB remained flat at $$53.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,092. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

