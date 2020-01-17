ValuEngine Lowers Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Strong Sell

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a market cap of $787.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $104.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.92 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

