ValuEngine Lowers Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. 9,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,087. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $806.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.95.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

