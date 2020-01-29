ValuEngine Lowers Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

KKPNF stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

