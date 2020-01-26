ValuEngine Lowers Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Sell

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Sunday, January 19th.

Lantronix stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.85 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.42.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $65,556.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter valued at about $1,599,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

