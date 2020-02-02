ValuEngine Lowers Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Hold

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LFUS. Cross Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. CL King upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.17.

Shares of LFUS opened at $176.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.48. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total transaction of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,737,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $2,608,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

