ValuEngine Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.88.

Moderna stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of -4.52. Moderna has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 652.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.