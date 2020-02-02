ValuEngine Lowers Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NSSC stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.40. 120,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,272. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.25 million, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 154,835 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,907,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

