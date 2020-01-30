ValuEngine Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.58.

NBIX stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.51. The company had a trading volume of 393,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,583. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.11.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,168. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

