ValuEngine Lowers Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) to Strong Sell

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

RYI stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $425.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 138,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

