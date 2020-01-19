ValuEngine Lowers Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Studio City International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

MSC traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $20.50. 399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of -1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 2.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Studio City International will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

