ValuEngine Lowers SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

FUJHY stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.26). SUBARU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $32,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About SUBARU CORP/ADR

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

