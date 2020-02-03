ValuEngine Lowers Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) to Sell

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SSBI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,652 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,919 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.95% of Summit State Bank worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

