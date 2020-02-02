ValuEngine Lowers Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Buy

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 288,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,478. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.51. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $402,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,424,327.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $168,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,776 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 939.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 170,345 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 169,263 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 151,779 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 98,265 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 225,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 80,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

