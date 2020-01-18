ValuEngine Lowers Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tiptree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

TIPT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.10. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.19 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tiptree by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.