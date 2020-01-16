ValuEngine Lowers Unifi (NYSE:UFI) to Hold

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of UFI opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unifi has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unifi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $123,521.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Unifi by 764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Unifi by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Unifi by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

