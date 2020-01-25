ValuEngine Lowers Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE WPG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.36. 10,619,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $696.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $161.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,342,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after buying an additional 2,122,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 5,290.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,218 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,215,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 473,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after buying an additional 388,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.