ValuEngine Upgrades ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to “Hold”

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASBFY. Goldman Sachs Group raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $34.69 on Monday. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.