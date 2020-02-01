ValuEngine Upgrades CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EBR.B traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

