ValuEngine Upgrades CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CIHKY opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

