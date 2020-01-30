ValuEngine Upgrades Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) to “Buy”

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JVA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. 22,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,548. Coffee has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a PE ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 499.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 70.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 117,862 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

