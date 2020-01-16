ValuEngine Upgrades Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

CNFR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.46. Conifer has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc purchased 321,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $1,448,019.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,107,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,483,412.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Petcoff purchased 222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,982.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 942,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,343. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

