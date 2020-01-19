ValuEngine Upgrades DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 117,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $220.51 million, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 0.27. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Il Yung Kim bought 12,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,722.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $94,722.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Yim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the second quarter worth $5,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter valued at $911,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

