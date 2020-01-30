ValuEngine Upgrades Dell (NYSE:DELL) to Hold

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.54.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,711. Dell has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $8,007,454.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,464,064 shares of company stock valued at $77,073,780. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,255 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dell by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dell during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 22.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.