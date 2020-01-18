ValuEngine Upgrades Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

ELTK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 7,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,005. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of -4.94. Eltek has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 2.33%.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.